We all know by now that Deontay Wilder has some serious power, perhaps the biggest puncher since Mike Tyson, suggests former cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew, but ringside footage from the pair's second fight suggests Tyson Fury should not be underestimated when it comes to his own punching power.

If we go back in time and before the second fight between Wilder and Fury, the ‘Bronze Bomber’ insisted that he was not at all phased by the Brit's punching power.

Speaking ahead of the rematch after their first bout ended in a controversial draw, Wilder admitted: "I can tell you now that there were no rounds where I felt threatened by his power.

Like I said before, he has pillow fists. That’s how soft they were in that fight.

“I took all his punches, the ones he landed, and I walked right through them. So I don’t respect none of his power.”

In their second encounter together, however, Fury had Wilder on the canvas twice in the third and fifth round, before Wilder’s corner eventually threw the towel in in the seventh.

Reviewing the second clash of the pair, it was a mammoth blow to the ear at the end of the third round that did the damage to Wilder, and ringside footage has now resurfaced of THAT punch which severely damaged the American.

The footage shows just how hard the ‘Gypsy King’ actually punches - check it out below!

This hurt Wilder, so much so, that rather than conducting his post-fight press conference, he was taken straight to hospital to address his injuries.

Fury later passed comment on Wilder’s assessment of his punching power, stating: “Don’t forget, when I came here they said I can’t punch.

“Deontay Wilder said himself that I’ve got two pillow fists. But you know, not bad for an old fat guy who can’t punch, eh? Done alright, didn’t I?

“I’m an old feather duster who can’t break an egg.”

1 of 18 The Ultimate Tyson Fury quiz: Where was Tyson Fury born? Newcastle Leeds Manchester Scunthorpe

Read more: Fury vs Wilder 3: Date, Tickets, Live Stream, Betting, Venue, Location, Stats And Everything You Need To Know

Will there be a repeat of the same for Fury in his upcoming trilogy fight with Wilder? Or will Wilder claim redemption?

News Now - Sport News