Last year, Tyson Fury put to bed Deontay Wilder’s five-year reign as WBC heavyweight champion with a domineering display against a big hitter in the ‘Bronze Bomber’.

Fury rose to new heights after defeating Wilder courtesy of a seventh-round TKO in front of 16,000 fans inside the MGM Grand Arena early last year.

Speaking to BT Sport after his victory against Wilder last year, Fury said: "I told everybody with a pair of ears that the Gypsy King would return to the throne.

“My last fight everybody wrote me off. I was underweight and over-trained. I'm a destroyer. Not bad for someone with pillow fists.

"I'm a man of my word. I told Wilder, his team, the world. We trained for a knockout; we wasn't tapping around in that gym.

"I talk like this because I can back it up. People write me off, they look at my fat belly and bald head and think I can't fight. He fought the best Tyson Fury, we're both in our primes.

"I expect him to ask for the third fight. I know he's a warrior and I'll be waiting."

Fury’s first fight with Wilder ended in a draw back in December of 2018, but it was actually five years prior to that when he first set his sights on the American.

One of Fury’s old tweets dating back to 2013 has once again resurfaced ahead of their much anticipated third and what should be their final, clash.

Fury tweeted: “The biggest fight of my era will be @BronzeBomber ! But i'll knock him out!”

It’s safe to say he is a man of his word as he delivered exactly that in their second bout, but some of the boxing fans' responses now look absolutely hilarious.

'You couldn't knock a w*** out. February 8th career ender for you. Then you may learn to respect other people you f****** nob,' said one.

'You're such a b****** you think you can knock out Wilder... Stay off the crack!!!!' another said.

If that's not enough juicy content for you, let's have one more for good measure from one user who replied: "You won't get past David Haye he will knock u the f*** out then back 2 domestic level 4 u!!!"

Think it's safe to say Fury has proven A LOT of people wrong since 2013.

Wilder certainly has a point to prove against Fury third time round, with the WBC title, and his overall reputation and career, on the line.

Fury, on the other hand, will want to dispatch of Wilder as efficiently as he can, with peripheral sights firmly set on a mammoth unification clash with the man with the rest of the belts Anthony Joshua.

