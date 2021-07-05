Man United news: Update on Paul Pogba's transfer stance amid PSG links

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, PSG have started talks with the representatives of Manchester United star Paul Pogba over a potential summer transfer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Paul Pogba?

Reports from Foot Mercato suggest that Man United star Pogba is interested in the idea of joining PSG this summer, and the French club have already made contact with his agent, Mino Raiola.

The report claims that discussions are underway between Pogba’s agent and representatives of the Parisian giants as the midfielder enters the final 12 months of his deal at United.

Will United try to keep Pogba?

Fabrizio Romano reported last month that Man United are not negotiating with any club for Paul Pogba as it stands.

The famed Italian journalist claimed that the Manchester outfit are eager to keep the France international this summer despite the 28-year-old having just one year remaining on his deal at Old Trafford.

However, Romano added that United’s negotiations with Pogba over a fresh contract with the club are not yet at an advanced stage. According to Salary Sport, the midfielder is currently earning £290,000 per week.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer CLOSE to signing new Man United contract! Hear all about it on The Football Terrace...

What has Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said about Pogba?

United boss Solskjaer waxed lyrical about Pogba in earlier this year, insisting he's happy at Old Trafford and offers a wealth of quality in midfield.

“Paul’s enjoying his football, he’s mentally very happy, he’s physically in very good shape and we know all about his talent,” Solskjaer said, as per The Guardian in January.

“We’ve always said Paul Pogba can do everything, he can play wide, in central midfield, create chances and score goals. He’s really come on. The key was getting him match fit. Today he was in midfield and he was so committed and got tackles in as well as his goal.”

1 of 15 Who did Manchester United lose to on the opening day of the 2020/21 campaign? Manchester City Crystal Palace Brighton & Hove Albion Tottenham Hotspur

Are United already looking at Pogba’s replacement?

The Red Devils should be on the lookout for another midfielder to replace Pogba if he does indeed leave the club this summer.

According to Romano, the Manchester outfit are progressing in talks to sign Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga in the transfer window.

The journalist claimed that the French side would be open to negotiating a €30m (£25.7m) fee for the 18-year-old as he has 12 months left on his contract. Camavinga is reportedly one of United’s long-term targets, although PSG are also interested in the midfielder.

The Rennes youngster would be a solid long-term replacement for Pogba as, not only does he have potential to develop in the future, but he represents superb value for money and could be a very wise long-term investment for the Red Devils.

News Now - Sport News