Simone Biles: Photographer creates "stunning" video of four-time Olympic champion

An incredible video of four-time Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles has gone viral on Twitter.

The clip shows photographer Rudy Willingham making 100 paper cutouts of the American gymnast. He then takes photos of each cutout against different backdrops, editing the images together to make a stunning video of Biles performing one of her signature moves.

ESPN is among the outlets to share the video, which has now gone viral. It has received more than 1,000 retweets and nearly 7,000 likes.

One Twitter user replied: “WOW, that is stunning. Very cool idea and art. Bravo.” Another posted: “This might be the coolest art I’ve ever seen!”

The 24-year-old Biles is widely considered the best gymnast of all time, with a record 25 world medals to her name. She was dominant at Rio 2016, winning gold medals in the all-around, vault, floor exercise and team. The American also finished with a bronze medal in the balance beam.

She is currently preparing to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, where she will be joined by compatriots Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum in the team event. Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner will represent the US as individual competitors.

Biles achieved the highest score at the US Olympic trials last month, achieving 118.098 points, and the star is likely to defend all of her Olympic titles in Tokyo. She currently has four skills named after her, and has been working on even more groundbreaking moves for the Games, including the Yurchenko double pike.

