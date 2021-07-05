Fury vs Wilder 3: ‘Bronze Bomber’s’ Coach Hints That There Will Be Tactic Changes For The Big Fight

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fury vs Wilder 3 is soon approaching and the latest information from Wilder’s camp has hinted that the American Boxing heavyweight could be changing tactics for the fight.

This is a big fight for Wilder. The two drew their first fight, then Fury won the second to hold the WBC and the Ring Magazine Championship belts. With these two on the line and a fight against Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk to follow for the winner, there is a lot at stake.

The fight against the winner of Joshua vs Usyk would determine who is the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world and would cement said boxer into the history books.

This third fight between the two was only set up recently as the boxing federation said Fury had to fight Wilder, despite having a fight set up with Joshua, so this is a real lifeline for the American.

Wilder's Coach Hints At Tactics For The Fight vs Fury

With the ‘Bronze Bomber’ struggling to defeat Fury in the last two attempts, many wondered how he would go into the third fight, and it seems like a big tactic change is on the way.

His coach, Malik Scott, spoke with a lot of confidence to The Mirror and discussed how the American will beat Fury.

Scott released the training footage on his Twitter and said: "Everything they think you can't do, you can do it 10 times better than they think you can.



"They don't see you coming, that's what's going to be the beauty in this; not only will you get it back, but you're going to do it in a way that they never expect.



"Let's stay special, let's keep creating, two time heavyweight champ, two time heavyweight champ."

Wilder should be bouncing off of the confidence of the coach, and it will be very interesting to see how they change their tactics, but understandably for now, they are keeping these tactics close to their chest.

