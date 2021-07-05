Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Adam Cole has revealed that he is "hoping and praying" for a match with fellow former WWE NXT Champion Samoa Joe.

Speaking to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, the former Undisputed Era leader said that "it would be incredible" to step into the ring with Samoa Joe, citing the former ROH World Champion as being one of the reasons he decided to get into wrestling.

Cole has never wrestled Samoa Joe, and he told McCarthy that he's "hoping and praying" that he gets the opportunity to do so, saying:

“It would be incredible. Samoa Joe was one of the guys responsible for me actually discovering independent wrestling. Him, along with CM Punk and Daniel Bryan – Bryan Danielson at the time – I remember seeing those guys and being like ‘Oh my god, I have to watch all of their matches!’

“And I have never, in my 13 year career, wrestled Samoa Joe. We just never crossed paths. And I know things are very different now where we are unsure if Joe will ever actually get back in the ring, but you can guarantee if that day does happen, I will be hoping and praying as much as the NXT fanbase is that we have an Adam Cole and Samoa Joe match.

“Aside from the fact that I do respect him so much, I’m sick of him punking me out! (Laughs). I gotta change this, immediately.”

Samoa Joe and Adam Cole have already got physical with one another following Joe's shock return to WWE NXT last month. On his first night back with the Black and Gold brand, the former United States Champion choked out Adam Cole in a backstage segment.

While reports suggested that he had been rehired by the company to be a non-wrestler, Samoa Joe revealed in a recent interview with Ryan Satin that he is "absolutely" trying to get cleared for a return to the ring.

You can find out what's next for both Samoa Joe and Adam Cole in WWE NXT by watching live every Wednesday on BT Sport!

News Now - Sport News