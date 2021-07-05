Wimbledon 2021: Ons Jabeur becomes first-ever Arab quarter-finalist after 'spellbinding' win over frustrated Iga Swiatek

Iga Świątek let her frustrations show as the seventh seed was eliminated from Wimbledon after losing to Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in three sets.

The Pole hadn’t dropped a set in the tournament before this round and recovered from 5-3 down in the opener to clinch the first 7-5.

But from then on it was one-way traffic as Jabeur found a new gear and played some of the finest tennis of her career. The Tunisian dropped just one game in both sets two and three to storm into her second career major quarter-final.

The 26-year-old had already made history in becoming the first Arab woman to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon and is continuing to build on this achievement, with the BBC describing her performance today as ‘spellbinding’ at times.

The victory means the 22nd seed has now beaten three Grand Slam champions in consecutive matches –– seeing off five-time Wimbledon winner Venus Williams in round two, Garbiñe Muguruza in the third round and now the formidable Świątek.

The Pole, meanwhile, will be bitterly disappointed after such a promising start to the tournament. The former Roland-Garros winner has an abundance of talent and is clearly capable on grass but was simply outclassed by Jabeur for large parts of the match.

This was best emphasised at the end of the second game in set two, with the world number 24 executing an inch-perfect drop shot that the Polish star failed to return. After losing the point, the 20-year-old slammed her racket on the top of the net in frustration, letting out an exasperated cry as she was left struggling for ideas.

Next up for Jabeur is second seed Aryna Sabalenka, after she beat Elena Rybakina in three sets. It’s the first time the Belarussian has reached beyond the fourth round of a Grand Slam, yet she has shown impressive form so far in the Championships.

The Tunisian though, will be full of confidence heading into the game. Having beaten three major winners already en route to this stage, there is no reason for her to fear any opponent left in the draw.

