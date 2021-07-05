Apex Legends Season 10: Leaked Footage Of New Voice Lines Emerges

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Apex Legends Season 10 is on its way and some of the new voice lines for legends in the game have been leaked.

The game has been a huge success ever since developers Respawn Entertainment released the game in February 2019.

Apex Legends has competed amazingly with fellow battle royale games Call of Duty Warzone and Fortnite and is one of the best games of its type around.

It has brought a lot of fun to the gaming community, and new seasons have given it the fresh lift it needs every now and then.

The new season is due to come out in August and we already know plentiful information about the fresh content that will be coming to the game.

Footage Reveals New Voice Lines Coming To Apex Legends In Season 10

In Apex, each legend has a bunch of voice lines for their characters. They are all unique to the legend and can either be comedic, tough, annoyed, or lines involving death.

These voice lines can either be found in packs or be given as a reward in certain levels on the battle pass.

When a new season comes out, we tend to see a bunch of voice lines come out and Season 10 is no different.

In this Youtube video by YouTuber J’s Gaming, we hear lines for a bunch of characters. The video is over two minutes long and if you want to listen to it yourself just click play down below.

It seems like most of the legends will have new voice lines with Bangalore, Pathfinder, Wattson, and Wraith being some of the ones appearing in this video.

It is great to see some of the content around season 10 come out, and the fact that this video is over two minutes long emphasises there are a lot of voice lines to come out.

If Apex has worked hard on a simple part of the game, the hope will be that we will see a lot more new content when it comes to skins, new points of interest and other aspects of the game.

