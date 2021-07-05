England vs Denmark: Emma Hayes to have on-screen role for huge Euro 2020 semi-final

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes is set to have an on-screen role with ITV for England’s gigantic semi-final clash against Denmark at Euro 2020.

According to Telegraph Sport, ITV have altered their plans for coverage of the semi-final fixture to accommodate Hayes. She will have a pitchside role providing analysis, and will also contribute to the commentary with tactical insights.

Hayes has been praised heavily for her work as an ITV commentator and pundit for Euro 2020 so far. She made her debut for last month’s Group C clash between Austria and North Macedonia, and has since featured both in the studio and in the commentary box.

The 44-year-old particularly gained widespread plaudits for her analysis of the dramatic round of 16 tie between Spain and Croatia. Since that match, there have been calls to have Hayes commentate on every match at Euro 2020. Indeed, new research by the OLBG’s Commentator Rankings found Hayes to be the UK’s most popular pundit for the tournament.

Hayes has previous experience in punditry, appearing on BBC Radio 5 Live’s coverage of the Women’s World Cup in 2019.

It has been a successful summer for Hayes, who announced she has extended her contract with Chelsea last week. She is the most successful manager in the history of the Women’s Super League, winning 10 major trophies during her nine years in charge of the Blues.

She has guided the club to four FA Women’s Super League titles, two Women’s FA Cups, two Continental League Cups, the FA WSL Spring Series, and the Women’s FA Community Shield, the most by any club in the professional era.

Chelsea also reached the Women’s Champions League final for the first time ever last season, although they lost heavily to Barcelona on the day.

The contract extension is unlikely to end the links between Hayes and a move into men’s football. She was tipped for a position with League One’s AFC Wimbledon earlier this year, but Hayes said describing such a move as a "step up" was an “insult”. She also claimed the club could not afford her.

