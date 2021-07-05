Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's been 55 years since England last won a major international football trophy and - as a general rule - the nation doesn't like being reminded of how long has passed since the 1966 World Cup. However, where Patrice Evra is involved, it seems as though the country is willing to make an exception.

The charismatic former Manchester United and France left-back has become famous for his social media uploads at the start of a new week, which he titles 'Monday motivation'. In these videos, Evra is usually beaming from ear-to-ear, attempting to provide his followers with a reason to smile after the weekend.

Of course, on Saturday night, the English national side gave football fans around the country plenty of cause for positivity after their resounding 4-0 victory over Ukraine in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

1 of 26 Jordan Pickford began his career at which club? Everton Sunderland Newcastle Middlesbrough

The result sees the Three Lions advance to Wednesday's semi-final at Wembley, where Gareth Southgate's men take on Denmark. The nation is on a massive high at present - with many England fans now daring to dream that it might (at last) be coming home. In his own trademark fashion, Evra decided to join in the celebrations with a social media post from his car on Monday afternoon.

Dressed in a red England shirt, a smiling Evra opens his video clutching a portion of fish and chips wrapped in newspaper, while belting out the Fatboy Slim hit "Praise You". The fish, though, is fresh rather than battered, meaning that the cheeky Frenchman has to quickly wind down his sunroof to get rid of the smell!

"Last time England won a trophy even the dinosaurs were still alive, chuckles the 40-year-old to the camera (once he has finished singing). "Come on chaps, you can do this," he bellows. Before long, Evra has spilled his fish and chips and is dancing by himself in his backseat, shouting "come on England," repeatedly. He then jumps onto his front seat, revealing that he is wearing just a single shoe.

It really is as crazy as it sounds. You can see the full clip here...

Fans on social media have lapped up Evra's latest offering. You can see some of the best reactions here:

After 379 games over a nine-year spell at Old Trafford, Evra is a legend to fans of the Red Devils around the world. However, since making a splash on social media, he has built an even bigger following. With efforts like the clip he shared today, its tough not to like the man.

News Now - Sport News