Manchester City: How the women's team could lineup after signing Barcelona's Vicky Losada

Manchester City have added yet another new signing to their roster – former Barcelona captain Vicky Losada is the latest star through the Academy Stadium doors.

The midfielder has signed a two-year deal with the Citizens and will return to the Women's Super League after five years in Spain. Losada previously enjoyed a spell with Arsenal, where she was part of an FA Cup and WSL Cup-winning side.

After a total of 12 years with Barcelona across three separate stints, Losada brings a wealth of experience to her new side and 23 major honours to boot – including the Champions League and six Primera Iberdrola titles.

As Losada waits to make her City debut, GiveMeSport Women looks at how Gareth Taylor might set up his team with the Spaniard on his books...

Although we recently predicted a strike partnership between Ellen White and recent signing Bunny Shaw, the arrival of Losada shakes things up a bit.

It's hard to imagine Taylor dropping either Georgia Stanway or Lauren Hemp – two exceptional, young attacking players who have both been selected for the Olympics. The duo will undoubtedly form City's wide attack from either wing, receiving the ball from a powerful midfield and feeding it to Shaw, who was the Division 1 Féminine top scorer last season.

Keira Walsh and Caroline Weir are also representing Team GB in Japan this summer, so their talent in unquestioned. Walsh operates comfortably as a defensive midfielder, allowing her teammates in the engine room to power forward. This is perfect for Weir, who racked up eight goals and three assists in the WSL last term.

For Losada, she will be able to drift between attacking and dropping back to defend in this system. She contributed three goals during the league run, where she eventually led her side to yet another top flight title.

As a veteran of the game with so much experience in winning silverware, the former Barca captain will slot in nicely into the City midfield. But it could leave players like White and Jill Scott wondering where they fit in when it comes to writing up the teamsheet each week.

