Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele have found themselves in hot water in the past few days.

A video emerged last week which appeared to show the French duo mocking Asian hotel staff.

It is believed that the technicians were attempting to solve a technological problem in a hotel room they were staying at.

Dembele can be heard saying, per the Daily Mail: "All these ugly faces, just so you can play PES [Pro Evolution Soccer], aren't you ashamed?'

He adds: "What kind of backward language is that?" and "Are you technologically advanced in your country or not?"

Both Griezmann and Dembele have now apologised after the video went viral on social media.

Dembele wrote on Instagram on Monday afternoon: “Hello to all. In recent times, a private video from 2019 has been circulating on social media. There is a scene in Japan.

"It could have happened anywhere on the planet. I would have used the same expressions. I was not targeting any race or community.

"Sometimes I use these sorts of expressions in private, with my friends, no matter their origin. This video is now public… I present my sincerest apologies.”

While Griezmann wrote on Twitter: “I have always fought against all types of discrimination. In recent days, certain people want to make me out to be a man that I am not. I refute strongly the accusations against me and I am sorry if I might have offended my Japanese friends.”

