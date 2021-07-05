Daily Digest: Ashleigh Barty books Wimbledon quarter-final ticket after ending Barbora Krejcikova’s winning streak

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In today’s news: Ashleigh Barty, Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka sail into the Wimbledon quarter-finals, Man City sign Spanish star Vicky Losada and Sue Bird breaks another WNBA record.

Ashleigh Barty beats Barbora Krejcikova to reach Wimbledon quarter-finals

World number one Ashleigh Barty has reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time after a straight-sets win over Czech star Barbora Krejčíková.

The Australian beat the reigning French Open champion 7-5, 6-3 to set up a clash with either Britain’s Emma Raducanu or compatriot Ajla Tomljanović.

“It was an incredibly tough match,” Barty said afterwards. “Barbora has had an incredible year, she’s been one of the toughest players to beat.”

There were also wins for Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, second seed Aryna Sabalenka and three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber.

Sue Bird moves to sixth in all-time WNBA scoring charts

Point guard Sue Bird scored 13 points in Seattle Storm’s win over the Los Angeles Sparks as she moved up to sixth in the WNBA career scoring list.

Bird scored the first points of the game with a three-point shot to overtake former shooting guard Katie Smith.

The American now has 6,464 points overall and remains in search of her fifth WNBA title.

Man City sign Spanish midfielder Vicky Losada

Former Barcelona captain Vicky Losada has joined Manchester City on a two-year deal.

The Spanish midfielder led her side to a treble last season, including their first-ever Champions League title.

Losada has played in the WSL previously for Arsenal, having spent a season with the Gunners during the 2015-16 season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the veteran said: “I’m so happy. I like the style they’re [Man City] showing. It can be the most similar to Barca. I want to play in big games, the Champions League and win trophies here.”

Reading sign former Bristol City defender Gemma Evans

Welsh centre-back Gemma Evans has joined Reading on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old made 20 appearances for Bristol City in last season’s Women’s Super League but couldn’t prevent the club from being relegated to the Championship.

Evans made her Wales debut in 2016 and has earned 30 caps so far. She joins a plethora of talented Welsh players at the Royals, including Natasha Harding, Rachel Rowe, Bethan Roberts and Lily Woodham.

Reading manager Kelly Chambers told the club website: “She is a player that I feel will really suit our style of play. She has shown great development over the last couple of seasons and more importantly, she is a consistent performer.”

Wigan and Leeds continue unbeaten runs in Rugby League Super League

Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors have maintained their 100 percent winning starts to this year’s Women’s Super League campaign.

The Warriors won 36-10 at Featherstone, while Leeds eased to a 56-0 victory over Warrington as winger Tara Moxon crossed over four times.

Both sides have now won five matches from five and lead the way on 10 points at the top of the table, ahead of St Helens, Castleford Tigers and York City Knights, who all have six points.

