Mohamed Salah was forced to leave the pitch prematurely in the Champions League final in 2018.

Salah had been absolutely incredible for Liverpool in the 2017/18 season.

It was hoped that he would guide the Reds to glory in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

However, he was reduced to tears after a tussle with Sergio Ramos in the first half.

Salah suffered a serious shoulder injury and was replaced. Liverpool would go on to lose the game 3-1.

Dejan Lovren, Salah's best friend, made sure to get revenge on Ramos a few months later.

On November 15, 2018, Lovren came up against Ramos as Croatia faced Spain in the UEFA Nations League.

Lovren elbowed his opponent during an aerial duel.

Croatia went on to win 3-2 and the former Liverpool defender mocked Ramos after the game.

"I elbowed him good. Haha! 3-2! Go ahead and talk now buddy. Buddy! They are a bunch of p******" he said on an Instagram Live after the match.

He was subsequently given a one-match ban.

Lovren then admitted last year that he deliberately tried to hurt Ramos during the game.

"I deliberately hit Ramos after hurting Salah? Yes, this is possible,” Lovren said, per Egypt Today.

"I do not want to make a big story, but I think that what Ramos did was intentional to injure my friend, so it was time to pay for what he has done.

“Luka Modric tried to reduce the tension between me and Ramos, and we were facing Spain together with the Croatian national team, and I deliberately hit him with my elbows and told him that we have drawn now.

“I respect Ramos as a player and what he does for his team. He has won a lot of titles, but on the other hand, he does some behaviour that I do not like and harm the players.

“We were playing much better than Real Madrid before Salah was injured in the Champions League final. His exit was a big blow for us, after his exit, they began to dominate the match.

"Salah made a great effort to return from injury to play in the World Cup with the Egyptian national team."

Lovren also revealed Salah's reaction to Lovren's elbow.

“I will not tell you [what he said], but he laughed.”

