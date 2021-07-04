West Ham transfer news: Hammers keen on 6 foot 2 versatile talent - The Verdict

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham have joined the race to sign Bologna's Takehiro Tomiyasu, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness.

The youngster has also caught the eye of Tottenham and Atalanta. The former appear to be ahead in the race at the moment, while the latter club are keeping their options open by looking at possible alternatives to Tomiyasu.

He has spent the last two years at Bologna, but he could be on his way to the Premier League this summer, with the Hammers reportedly keen as they look to strengthen their centre-back positions.

It is understood that a fee in the region of €20m (£17.1m) should be enough to convince Bologna to let Tomiyasu go.

Would he be a good addition to David Moyes' squad?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Jonathan Gorrie, Joshua Cole and Christy Malyan give their thoughts below...

Sam Brookes

"Tomiyasu would be a brilliant signing for the Irons due to his versatility. Standing at 6 foot 2, he is largely known for being a central defender, he can also play as a right-back or as a defensive midfielder.

"Considering West Ham are set to have a packed schedule next year thanks to their European commitments, Tomiyasu's ability to play in a number of positions will be invaluable, as it will mean that Moyes can give the likes of Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal a rest at times.

"The 23-cap international would be a key asset for Moyes if West Ham can get this transfer over the line."

Jonathan Gorrie

"It's getting to the point where we simply have to trust West Ham's recruitment policy.

"As strange as that sounds given the number of poor signings over the course of the last few years, David Moyes' second coming has helped them bring in better players.

"At 22, Tomiyasu not only offers a long-term investment, but someone seemingly ready to come and make an impact in the first-team.

"Indeed, according to WhoScored data, he averaged 1.5 tackles and 1.7 interceptions per game, figures that would see him rank within West Ham's top six players for both metrics.

"Clearly, he might take some bedding in but, with so much football to play next season, he looks like a sensible addition.

"West Ham really are working smarter these days."

Joshua Cole

“Following a sensational 2020/21 campaign in the Premier League, it will be intriguing to see whether West Ham can build on this success by pushing on under the guidance of David Moyes next season.

“Whilst the Hammers boss will be keen to add some fresh faces to his squad this summer, he should steer clear of making a move for Tomiyasu.

“Although the defender did manage to illustrate some real signs of promise in Serie A last season by averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.77, he may not necessarily be an upgrade on the Hammers’ current options at centre-back.

“Considering that Issa Diop, Angelo Ogbonna and Craig Dawson all know exactly what it takes to deliver the goods at this level, Tomiyasu could find it more beneficial to stay in Italy as he will not be guaranteed regular first-team football at the London Stadium.”

Christy Malyan

"West Ham utilised a back three or back five on 17 occasions in the Premier League last season and that ability to have two different game-plans no doubt contributed to their impressive campaign through the sheer fact it allowed David Moyes to keep his opponents guessing.

"In that respect, Tomiyasu's versatility makes him an ideal candidate for the right-sided slot in a back three, having played at right-back, centre-back and even in midfield throughout his career. He's got the speed to cover a central centre-back, he's adept enough at one-on-ones with defenders to cope when drawn out wide and he's got the guile on the ball to step into the engine room and build attacks from deep.

"He could prove to be really shrewd signing in ensuring Moyes can mix it up tactically depending on who West Ham face."

