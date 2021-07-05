Liverpool transfer news: Reds interested in signing £51.4m creator

According to A Bola, Liverpool are still interested in FC Porto star Otavio, despite the midfielder’s new €60m (£51.4m) release clause.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Otavio?

Reports from A Bola suggest that Porto midfielder Otavio is still on Liverpool’s radar despite the €60m (£51.4m) release clause that came into effect on the first day of July.

The report claims that the Portuguese giants would allow the Brazilian maestro to leave the club this summer, but only if they receive a fair offer for him.

How many assists did Otavio register this season?

The 26-year-old had another productive campaign in the 2020/21 season as in 42 appearances for Porto, he notched five goals and registered 12 assists.

According to WhoScored, Otavio was by far the best performer for the side in Liga NOS with a rating of 7.4 - the second most of any player in the division.

The Brazilian was the most fouled player in Portugal's top flight as he was impeded on 2.8 occasions per game. He also proved a threat in possession of the ball having made 1.8 successful dribbles and 1.7 key passes per league game.

Would Otavio be the right fit for Liverpool?

Liverpool's midfielders struggled to make an impact in forward areas in the Premier League this season, as they scored a combined five goals. Otavio netted the same number on his own this term.

Otavio's versatility would also be a useful asset for Jurgen Klopp as the Brazilian can play on the left and right of midfield, in the middle of the park and behind the centre-forward.

As it stands, the most similar player to the Porto star in Liverpool's squad is Xherdan Shaqiri and according to reports from Liverpool Echo, the Reds are prepared to let him leave for £13m this summer.

If Shaqiri were to leave Anfield, Otavio could be a suitable replacement for the Switzerland international and he would be a welcome upgrade on Liverpool's current back-up options in midfield and attack.

Are Liverpool linked to any other midfielders?

Journalist Rudy Galetti recently claimed that Liverpool are in pole position to sign Lille midfielder Renato Sanches in the transfer window after the Portugal star impressed at the European Championships.

Sanches would be a more traditional midfield option than Otavio and could be an ideal replacement for Gini Wijnaldum this summer.

Last month, Christian Falk relayed a story from Sport 1 suggesting that Liverpool have held talks with Borussia Monchengladbach in regards to Germany international Florian Neuhaus. The 24-year-old could reportedly cost the Reds more than €40m (£34.3m).

Liverpool seem to be in the market for a midfielder this summer and if they are to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Man United in the Premier League next season, then they may need to bolster their back-up options in that position.

