Leeds latest news: Fresh update in regards to Marcelo Bielsa's potential successor emerges

Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui is top of Leeds United's list should Marcelo Bielsa leave the club at some point, according to a report on the print edition of The Sunday Sun (page 61).

What's the latest Leeds United news?

Although there is no suggestion Bielsa won't sign a new contract at Elland Road after a successful first season in the Premier League, those behind the scenes are thought to be keen on the former Real Madrid and Spain manager.

Indeed, the current Leeds boss is technically out of contract and has previously only committed to short-term deals, so it only makes sense that decision-makers in West Yorkshire would consider other options.

Could Leeds land Lopetegui?

Again, it's important to stress that there is no claim that anything is imminent.

However, The Sun suggests that Sevilla would be willing to let Lopetegui go at the end of next season after previously snubbing interest from England as they line up a move for former Granada manager Diego Martinez.

Would he be a good replacement for Bielsa?

At some point, yes.

While the debacle that saw him sacked from the Spain job on the eve of the 2018 World Cup before suffering the same safe in Madrid only a few months later was farcical, the 54-year-old has proven his worth in Seville.

Winning the Europa League during his first full campaign in charge, his side were battling for the La Liga title until fairly late into last season, Spanish football expert Sid Lowe has previously praised his team's ability to press their opposition.

Given Leeds pressed the most out of any team in the Premier League last season (via FBREF) and Sevilla were the second-most successful pressing team in La Liga over the same period, Lopetegui would appear to be a natural fit.

What has Andrea Radrizzani said about Leeds' future?

Speaking to L'Equipe in April, Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani did admit that the club would need to find a successor to Bielsa at some point, even if he wanted him to stay for a while longer.

"Once again, we are very happy with him and we hope to extend him," he said (via Sky Sports). "But you also have to understand that Leeds United is bigger than Marcelo Bielsa.

"If one day, for whatever reason, we had to split up with Marcelo, that wouldn't change our goal, which is one day to put Leeds back to where they were, so that they can once again play in the Champions (League)."

