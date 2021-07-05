Tottenham transfer news: Fresh update in Marcel Sabitzer chase emerges

Tottenham Hotspur's pursuit of defensive targets could have a knock-on effect in their attempts to sign RB Leipzig's Marcel Sabitzer, according to football.london.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

The Austrian midfielder was strongly linked with a move to north London during Jose Mourinho's time in charge and he has now entered the final 12 months of his contract with the German side.

However, rival interest in the player is expected to be fierce and the club are believed to be focusing on strengthen their options in defence before anything else this summer, making a move for Sabitzer difficult to imagine at this stage.

Do Spurs even need another attacking midfielder?

Sabitzer does have obvious quality, as eight goals and three assists in 24 league starts last season would suggest, but Spurs don't exactly struggle for big names in similar positions.

Granted, Dele Alli's output last time out was disappointing as he dropped out of the side under Jose Mourinho but this is still an attacking midfielder to have scored 50 Premier League goals by the age of 25.

He, along with the likes of Giovani Lo Celso, could represent cheaper internal solutions ahead of next season, potentially allowing funds to be spent elsewhere.

So, Tottenham should focus on their defence?

Obviously, in an ideal world, new manager Nuno Espirito Santo would be able to strengthen the spine of his team after a pretty miserable campaign for Spurs last time out.

Still, in a post-pandemic market, that may just not be feasible and - having conceded more times than the top eight barring West Ham and Leicester - the defence does seem as if it should be a priority.

Indeed, Davinson Sanchez has been linked away while Toby Alderweireld is believed to have asked to leave the club, making defensive recruits a pressing issue.

What has been said about Sabitzer and Tottenham?

Last month, German football expert Daniel Pinder did suggest the RB Leipzig star would be a good replacement for Alli, although the England international does seem likely to stay at Spurs for now.

"He’s got plenty of experience as the No.10, but I do think he’s better as the No.8 in a double pivot in central midfield," he told Football FanCast.

"His passing, his first touch, his shooting, I think it’s more suited to that role rather than being further forward.”

