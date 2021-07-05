Man United transfer news: "Very talented" £34.3m Premier League star targeted

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Manchester United are set to battle Arsenal for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves this summer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Ruben Neves?

Galetti claims that Man United are interested in signing Wolves midfielder Neves this summer, although the Red Devils will face competition from another Premier League club.

The journalist suggests that Wolves would only let the 24-year-old star leave the club if they receive an offer of €40m (£34.3m) for the Portugal international.

Which other Premier League side are interested in Neves?

Galetti reveals that Neves is also a target for Arsenal this summer, which confirms previous reports suggesting that the Gunners are interested in signing the midfielder.

According to journalist Peter O'Rourke last month, Arsenal are at the front of the queue to sign the 24-year-old from Wolves in the transfer window.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, O'Rourke said, "From my understanding Ruben Neves features really highly on Arsenal’s wanted list this summer.

"As I said, Arsenal are probably at the front of the queue right now to sign him. We all know Arsenal are looking for midfielders this summer."

What has Sylvain Deslandes said about Neves?

Former Wolves defender Sylvain Deslandes was full of praise for Neves last year and claimed that the 24-year-old is a very talented player.

Speaking to Get French Football News in May 2020, Deslandes said, “I mean he is a very, very talented player. We immediately saw it.”

He added; “from his very first minutes in the Championship, he blew everybody’s mind with the science behind his ball placement and his aesthetically pleasing way of playing. But especially, we were astounded by his passing skills and his great shot capacity from long range.”

What were his stats for Wolves this season?

Neves ended the 2020/21 Premier League campaign as the best performing Wolves midfielder according to WhoScored, with a rating of 6.81. Despite playing in the middle of the park, the 24-year-old was Wolves' top scorer this term with five league goals to his name.

The Portugal international excelled in the defensive third this season, having made 2.4 tackles and 1.8 interceptions per league game for his side. He also completed an impressive 5.3 long balls per game in the Premier League.

Neves could be an ideal addition to United's midfield ranks as he is Premier League proven, and also has an existing relationship with Bruno Fernandes. The pair play their international football for Portugal and were both selected in the side's European Championship squad this summer.

