Rangers Transfer News: Steven Gerrard raves about new signing

Rangers have announced the signing of former Sheffield United star John Lundstram on a three-year deal, via their official website.

What is the latest transfer news involving John Lundstram?

Lundstram has joined the Ibrox side on a free transfer, after leaving the Blades at the end of the season. He will be adding competition to the middle of the park, and will be challenging the likes of Ross Jack, Steve Davis and Glen Kamara for a first-team place.

Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard disclosed the qualities that his new signing will bring to the squad to the official Rangers website, and he also revealed that he had been in talks with the 27-year-old for a few weeks before completing the deal.

What has Steven Gerrard said about the transfer?

"Having played in the Premiership, [Lundstram] has the undoubted quality to enhance our midfield with his technical ability and physicality and I was impressed with his attitude and ambition when we spoke over recent weeks. John is a winner and knows what is required to succeed at a club of this stature," Gerrard stated.

The Gers supremo went on to laud the 'presence' that Lunstram will bring to the first-team next season.

“He will add steel and presence to our midfield along with his quality which makes our squad much stronger, and to procure a player of John’s profile and experience is very pleasing," he concluded.

How did Lundstram perform this season?

Even though Sheffield United were relegated this season, Lundstram acquitted himself well.

According to WhoScored, the midfielder had a pass success rate of 84.2%. That shows that he is more than capable of successfully recycling the ball in an important area of the pitch.

That could be useful in Europe, where Rangers will want to keep the ball as much as possible to make sure that their opponents don't steal in and have the opportunity to find the back of the net.

Where will Lundstram fit into the Rangers side?

As it stands, the middle of the park is one of Rangers' strongest areas. You only have to look at the performances of Steve Davis last season for an example of that. The Northern Ireland international was named as the Scottish Football Writers' Player of the Year at 36 years old.

However, WhoScored notes that including international football, Davis played 48 times this season. Davis could struggle to play that many games next term as he comes towards the end of his career.

That could be where Lunsdtram comes in. Gerrard may well see the one-time Blackpool talent as the man who can ease the burden on Davis in the middle of the park by sharing game-time with him, before eventually becoming his successor on a permanent basis.

