Wimbledon 2021: Angelique Kerber says Coco Gauff “has such a great future” as she beats teenager in straight sets

Three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber looked back to her best today as she produced an accomplished performance to beat US star Coco Gauff in straight sets.

Kerber won Wimbledon back in 2018, defeating Serena Williams in the final but has struggled for consistent form since then.

Having gone without a WTA title for three years before 2021, the German rediscovered some form at last week’s Bad Homburg Open –– beating the likes of Petra Kvitová and Kateřina Siniaková to lift the trophy.

The 33-year-old has continued this string of impressive results into Wimbledon to reach the quarter-finals for the fifth time at the All England Club.

This result against Gauff, however, was by far her most noteworthy so far. The young teenager had been in impressive form as well at these championships, having failed to drop a set and was seeded 20th –– five places higher than Kerber herself.

While the American was unquestionably the crowd favourite, it was the German’s experience that eventually shone through. Gauff actually generated more break points throughout the match, but Kerber won four of her five to claim decisive breaks in each set.

Speaking to the crowd after the match, Kerber spoke of how much she loved playing in front of the Wimbledon crowd and that it gives her the motivation to up her game.

“I really enjoy my time here,” she stressed. “It really gives me the energy to play my best tennis. I’m really looking forward to playing my next match tomorrow because this is such a magical place and I’ll try to do my best for you guys.”

The German star also praised her opponent for her performance and said she had “such a great future ahead of her.”

“Coco is such a great, talented young player. I’m really sure she will have a great career and for sure, she will play here many times again and maybe one time she will win the title.

“I like how she is playing, she is professional and has a great career in front of her.”

Indeed, Gauff will have many more opportunities to win at the All England Club, but for Kerber, this could well be her best opportunity to claim a second title. The 33-year-old has form, experience and confidence on her side at the moment and will be incredibly tough to beat on the evidence of today.

