Tottenham transfer news: Nuno could lean on £11m star who has 'elements' of Terry & Ferdinand

There is an expectation behind the scenes at Tottenham Hotspur that new manager Nuno Espirito Santo will afford Joe Rodon more in the way of game time next season, according to football.london.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

The Welsh international has recently been linked with a loan move to Brighton and Hove Albion as former boss Graham Potter looks to reunite with his former Swansea City player.

However, with Nuno now finally appointed as Jose Mourinho's successor, there is thought to be a belief that he will look to utilise Rodon more often.

How many games has Rodon played for Spurs?

An £11m signing in a deal that could potentially rise to £15m, the 23-year-old only made 12 Premier League appearances during his first season in north London and was unable to play in Spurs' Europa League campaign.

Of those dozen outings, only eight came from the start and he largely fell out of the first-team picture towards the end of the season, playing in just a minute of their final six fixtures.

How well did Rodon play at Euro 2020?

Rodon's struggles to command a first-team berth at Tottenham did not seem to have much of an impact on his international form, however.

Indeed, according to WhoScored data, the Welshman was his country's most effective defender in the air during their four games at the tournament, winning 2.8 aerial duels on average per game. A defender capable of winning the ball back on the front foot, Rodon averaged 1.3 interceptions per game, the second-highest in Rob Page's squad.

Indeed, his ability to intercept certainly looks like a standout in Rodon's game, given he also averaged the most per game for Spurs last season (1.8).

Is it a good idea to keep him?

Based on some of his underlying statistics, it does look like a good idea.

With Spurs' defence looking questionable at times, as well as money reportedly being tight, trying to find international solutions could be a good way of balancing funds.

That's not to suggest the club don't need to strengthen of course but Rodon's form for Wales, as well as his ability to step forward and win the ball back, could be put to good use next season, especially with the future of Toby Alderweireld looking uncertain.

What has been said about Rodon?

Speaking to Sky Sports last year, EFL pundit Andy Hinchcliffe went as far as to compare Rodon to former England captain John Terry.

"He's right up there in terms of position for his age," he said.

"I think what you tend to do with young centre-halves is look at the greats of the Premier League. You look at Rio Ferdinand and John Terry and there are elements of both in Rodon's game."

