West Brom transfer news: Baggies weighing up swoop for 22-year-old Premier League prospect

Following a disappointing 2020/21 campaign which culminated in relegation from the Premier League, West Bromwich Albion will be determined to bounce back next season.

Ahead of the club's return to the Championship, the Baggies have opted to hand over the reins to Valerien Ismael who has already started to rebuild their squad.

The Frenchman made Alex Mowatt his first signing of the summer window last week as the midfielder joined the Baggies on a three-year deal after parting ways with Barnsley.

With a lot of work to do between now and his side's opening weekend clash with AFC Bournemouth, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Ismael decided to draft in several fresh faces in the coming weeks.

Although West Brom are currently able to call upon the services of Mowatt, Jake Livermore and Romaine Sawyers, they may need to add to their options in central-midfield after recently parting ways with Rekeem Harper and Sam Field.

One of the players who is seemingly on the Baggies' radar is Chelsea prospect Trevoh Chalobah.

According to Football Insider, West Brom are reportedly keeping tabs on the midfielder's situation at Stamford Bridge ahead of a potential swoop.

The 23-year-old, whose current deal at Chelsea isn't set to expire until 2023, has ultimately failed to establish himself at Premier League level as he has to make an appearance for the club's senior side.

Loaned out by the Blues for the third season in a row last year, Chalobah managed to illustrate some real signs of promise at Lorient as he made 30 appearances for the club in all competitions.

An incredibly versatile player, Chalobah is capable of playing as a defensive midfielder and as a centre-back.

1 of 15 When did Queens Park Rangers sign Adel Taarabt on a permanent deal? 2010 2012 2013 2008

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This would be a fantastic bit of business by West Brom as the midfielder clearly possesses a great deal of talent.

During the previous campaign, Chalobah helped Lorient avoid relegation to Ligue 2 by averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.82 which was only bettered by two of his former team-mates.

Considering that he is currently behind the likes of N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic in the pecking order at Chelsea, the midfielder could benefit from sealing a move to the Hawthorns as he will unquestionably have a better chance of playing regular first-team football.

Having already featured on 79 occasions at this level during his career, Chalobah knows exactly what it takes to compete in this particular division and thus will fancy his chances of hitting the ground running at West Brom if the club do indeed decide to splash the cash on him.

Read More: Latest Transfer News - Manchester United step up their pursuit of Ligue 1 starlet

News Now - Sport News