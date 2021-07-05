Transfer news: Wolves set to complete signing this week

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolves are set to sign full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri on a permanent deal, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest transfer news involving Ait-Nouri?

Ait-Nouri spent last season on loan at Wolves after joining from Ligue 1 side Angers. The Premier League outfit had the option to sign the 20-year-old permanently at that point for £20m, but they held off.

This approach seems to have worked out well, as it is now being reported that they will land the defender for just £10m this summer. The move is set to completed this week.

What were Ait-Nouri's stats in 2020/21?

The youngster was not an ever-present in Nuno Espirito Santo's team in 2020/21 but he did manage to make 21 top-flight appearances for Wolves. This included starting eight of the side's last nine league games, as he seemed to hit his stride towards the end of the campaign.

As per WhoScored, he completed 1.2 successful dribbles per game - this saw him rank inside the top five amongst his teammates.

Spain KNOCK OUT Switzerland to progress to the semi-finals! Hear full reaction on The Football Terrace...

How did Ait-Nouri fare on his Wolves debut?

After arriving from Angers in early October, Ait-Nouri was handed his debut in the side's final game of the month when they faced Crystal Palace at Molineux. He made the most of his opportunity.

The France Under-21 international scored Wolves' opening goal, setting them on their way to a comfortable 2-0 win. After the match, his performance was hailed by Wolves correspondent Tim Spiers.

Speaking on The Molineux View podcast, Spiers said: “Ait-Nouri was phenomenal. I know it’s only one game and he’s a kid, and he got a lot of space at times, but he played with such enthusiasm and really helped stretch that game out on the left.

“A lot of the time they ignored him, actually, I was keeping a very close eye on him for a piece for The Athletic, you know what it’s like with a young teenage debutant – often they weren’t passing to him.

“But the fact that he was stretching the play out made such a difference and Palace were quite narrow, and it played into Wolves’ hands, really. So, he was the standout for me.”

1 of 15 Who did Wolves beat on the opening day of the 2020/21 campaign? Sheffield United Manchester City Arsenal Newcastle United

Is this a good deal for Wolves?

It would be hard to argue otherwise.

Having only turned 20 last month, it seems apparent that Ait-Nouri's best years are still ahead of him. Now, it appears that Wolves could get to see him flourish in the coming seasons, and they have managed to halve the price that they would have had to pay for Ait-Nouri last year.

The wing-back was a regular in the starting XI by the end of the 2020/21 season, indicating that he has found his feet and is ready to kick on again next year.

With Wolves getting their hands on him for just £10m, this could turn out to be a bargain if he can go on a fulfill his potential at Molineux.

News Now - Sport News