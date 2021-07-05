England: Grealish, Foden & Chilwell's crazy technique shown in video before Denmark clash

Phil Foden and Jack Grealish in England training

England are having a brilliant Euro 2020.

The Three Lions cruised through Group D as they went unbeaten in their three group games, not conceding a goal in the process.

They've gone from strength-to-strength in the knockout rounds.

Gareth Southgate's side saw off Germany at Wembley in the last-16 as they won 2-0.

England then followed that result up with a dominant 4-0 victory over Ukraine on Saturday evening.

The Three Lions are now preparing for their semi-final clash against Denmark on Wednesday.

In the build-up to the game, England's official Twitter account have posted an outrageous video of Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Ben Chilwell in training.

The three players displayed incredible technique as they effortlessly pinged the ball to each other for over a minute.

Watch the video below:

Incredible. It's yet another reminder just how good professional footballers are.

Many football fans have been drooling over the trio's incredible technique and you can view some of the reaction below.

England will be returning to Wembley after playing their quarter-final clash against Ukraine in Rome.

Southgate is looking forward to playing the semi-final at England's home.

“It’s great to be coming back now,” Southgate said, per the Guardian. “To go and have that different environment, preparation, focus was definitely helpful. But now to be coming back to Wembley is a great thing for us. It’s not for me to tell the fans how to be or what to be.

“They found a pretty good way of doing that in the last game. So just be as they have been really and in the end the responsibility is on us to play well and affect the emotions in the stadium. But without a doubt the two things fed off each other in the last game. That can only be helpful for the team.”

