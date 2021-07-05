Celtic Transfer News: Premier League club set to make £12m bid

Norwich City are set to make a £12m bid in an attempt to sign Celtic centre-back Kristoffer Ajer, the Daily Record reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kristoffer Ajer?

The article states that the Premier League newcomers are keen to make another bid for the centre-back, whose winning penalty helped the Hoops win the Scottish Cup and complete a fourth successive domestic treble.

The report also discloses that the Carrow Road side are planning to include a series of future add-ons in an attempt to get Celtic to accept their bid for the 23-year-old.

Which clubs are interested in signing the centre-back?

Both Norwich and Bayer Leverkusen have been credited with an interest in the defender, with The Athletic reporting that both teams had £10m bids for Ajer rejected this summer - a situation that the player is not happy with. Indeed, last month Ajer disclosed that he expects the club to let him depart in the current transfer window (Glasgow Times).

For the moment though, the Norwegian is still at Celtic Park. Whilst Transfermarkt rate the player at £6.3m, Celtic seem to value Ajer at far more than that, and Norwich and Leverkusen clearly agree based on the bids they've reportedly already made.

How well did Ajer perform this season?

Despite Celtic's poor performance this season - the club finished a distant 25 points behind Rangers in the Scottish Premiership table - Ajer performed well on an individual basis for the Bhoys.

On WhoScored, the Norwegian international's average performance rating in the Premiership was 7.16, which is a more than decent return when you consider the struggles that Celtic had in the league this season.

With that in mind, it is perhaps not surprising that Celtic are holding out for a big bid for the defender.

What could make Celtic agree to sell the player?

If manager Ange Postecoglou can bring in a new centre-back to potentially replace Ajer, we may see him depart the club. The Hoops have already begun talks with Hadjuk Split over signing 19-year-old defender Mario Vuskovic (Scottish Sun).

Should Postecoglou land a centre-back then Celtic could well be open to selling Ajer as long as the price is right. It is a situation that all parties will want resolved sooner rather than later, as neither the player nor the club will want distractions ahead of next season - which will be a big one for both Ajer and Celtic.

