Leeds transfer news: Bielsa joins race for £4m-rated neighbour who 'shows so much energy'

Leeds United have joined the list of clubs considering a move for Huddersfield Town's Lewis O'Brien, according to The Sun's Alan Nixon.

What's the latest Leeds United transfer news?

Further additions in central midfield are understood to be on the club's list of transfer priorities this summer as they look to build on a successful first season back in the Premier League.

To that end, they are believed to have cast a keen eye over Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield and could make a move for O'Brien in an effort to strengthen Marcelo Bielsa's squad.

Would O'Brien be a good signing for Leeds United?

Although the 22-year-old wouldn't exactly be the most eye-catching signing given previous links to the likes of Argentina international Rodrigo De Paul, it doesn't mean he wouldn't be a good addition to their ranks.

As Nixon points out in his tweet, O'Brien boasts a great deal of energy, which could make him a natural fit for Leeds' high-pressing style. According to WhoScored data, he averages 2 tackles, 1 interception, 1.1 key passes and 1.3 dribbles per game, so is clearly capable of making an impact in both an attacking and a defensive sense.

Clearly, there is an obvious caveat that O'Brien has been playing Championship football, so to suggest he could come in and make a difference right away would be a touch hyperbolic. Still, Bielsa has proven he can mould individuals previously playing in the second-tier into Premier League stars and, at 22, O'Brien does look to have some promising attributes to work with.

How much could O'Brien cost?

Back in April, The Sun claimed Huddersfield valued their academy graduate at around £4m amid interest from Newcastle United, who could see the player as a cheaper alternative to Arsenal's Joe Willock.

What has been said about O'Brien?

Speaking to Huddersfield's official YouTube channel in April, former Terriers defender Chris Woods waxed lyrical about the player and predicted a big future for him.

“He really is going to be a top player," he said (via The Examiner).

“He just shows so much energy and enthusiasm all the time. Every game he plays he gives a hundred percent no matter what game it is and whether you’re under pressure or whether you’ve got the ball, Lewis is an excellent player and a player you want in your team, definitely.

“He’s come on a lot but you could always see his qualities.

“Technically he’s very good, he’s got a great engine, he’s strong, he’s powerful, he can get forward, he likes a tackle at times as well

"He can actually do anything and he’s the sort of player who can actually go higher as well I think.”

