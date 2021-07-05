England are going well at Euro 2020.

The Three Lions went into the tournament as one of the favourites to win the competition.

And they've justified that billing with some tremendous performances over the past few weeks.

Gareth Southgate's side have played five games, winning four and drawing once.

They've scored eight times and not conceded a single goal as they've progressed to the semi-finals of the competition.

England will now play Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday for a place in the final.

Wednesday's game will be the fifth time England have played at their home stadium this tournament. The final will also be played at Wembley.

And, according to Craig Burley, it's unfair that England have played most of their games at their home stadium.

The ex-Scotland international has slammed UEFA for letting Southgate's side play so many games at Wembley.

"If you get to the final — which I think England will, even though Denmark are the best team still in there — you are going to play six out of seven games at Wembley," he said on ESPN, per the Daily Mail.

"What the hell is that all about from UEFA? You've played four games at Wembley already.

"If you are an elite country, which England supposedly are, you can't have them playing six out of the seven games in front of their own fans. So UEFA have made a complete hash of it."

He continued: "I've got no problem with England, in the tournament I played in, playing their games at Wembley as they were hosting the whole tournament.

"But we've just seen Belgium go out after travelling all over. We've seen other countries suffer the same.

"There has to be an element of fairness to this. Not playing six out of the seven games, if you get to the final, at Wembley when you're not hosting the tournament. It's not on."

