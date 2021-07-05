Rangers Transfer News: Steven Gerrard stance on Hibernian star Kevin Nisbet

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is a fan of Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet, but he is at the moment unlikely to make a move for the attacker, according to the Daily Record.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kevin Nisbet?

The 24-year-old Scotland international has certainly caught the eye of clubs in the summer transfer window. The Daily Record claims that the Russian duo of Spartak Moscow and Krasnodar as considering making moves for Nisbet.

The report also discloses that the player is 'admired' by the Rangers manager. However, there will unlikely be a swoop for Nisbet unless a current Rangers striker leaves the club before the end of the transfer window.

Is Gerrard a fan of Nisbet?

The news of Gerrard's admiration for the forward comes as the Ibrox side look to make additions to the team that strolled to the Premier League title last season.

The Ibrox boss might well have been impressed with how well Nisbet performed in his first season in the Premier League since joining the Easter Road outfit from Dunfermline.

How well did the attacker perform this season?

Nisbet scored 18 goals for Hibernian, as he helped Jack Ross' side qualify for Europe and also reach the final of the Scottish Cup. One of those 18 goals came against Rangers, in a game in April which the Gers won 2-1.

Nisbet also managed to find the back of the net against Celtic twice this season, which might also have caught the attention of the staff at Ibrox.

How does the 24-year-old compare to current Ibrox stars?

Football clubs are always after goal scorers, and Nisbet's record this season favourably compares to the strikers currently at Rangers. Alfredo Morelos scored 17 goals, whilst Kemar Roofe scored 18 - the same number as Nesbit. Therefore, it is easy to see why Gerrard has taken notice.

However, it could be argued that at the moment Rangers don't need to buy a striker. Not only do the club have Roofe and Morelos for that position, but Jermain Defoe and Cedric Itten are also both on the Ibrox books, whilst Fashion Sakala, another striker, will be joining the club next season.

There is also the prospect of the fee that the Gers would have to pay. The Daily Record report states that Hibernian will be looking for well over £2m for Nisbet, and that is something Rangers might not wish to pay for a player who is not guaranteed to be a first pick every week.

