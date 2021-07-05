Fabrizio Romano says West Ham star has 'agreed personal terms' with major club

West Ham attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson's exit from the club has moved closer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest transfer news involving Anderson?

It was reported last month that Lazio are interested in bringing Anderson back to the Stadio Olimpico this summer. The Brazilian previously spent five years at the Serie A side between 2013 and 2018.

It has been claimed that the Hammers could be willing to sell Anderson for as little as €10m (£8.6m), and now it seems that the transfer is edging nearer to being completed.

What has Romano said about Anderson's future?

Romano took to Twitter on Sunday night to provide an update on Anderson's future, and confirmed that positive talks have been held which could see the 28-year-old return to Italy ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The transfer expert said: "Lazio are progressing in negotiations to sign Felipe Anderson from West Ham. Talks ongoing between the two clubs, personal terms already agreed."

How did Anderson previously fare at Lazio?

In his first spell at Lazio, Anderson had a quiet first season at the club where he registered just two goal involvements in 13 league appearances.

However, his form markedly picked up after that, as he went on to hit double figures in terms of goal contributions in each of his last four Serie A seasons. His best campaign numbers-wise came in 2014/15, when he scored 10 goals and provided eight assists in Italy's top-flight.

Overall at Lazio, he netted 34 goals and laid on 39 assists in 177 matches, meaning he was directly involved in a goal every 2.4 games. This is a comfortably superior record to the one he has at West Ham, where he has scored 12 times and set up 13 goals in 75 appearances - this leaves him with a goal involvement every 2.9 matches.

Who could replace Anderson at West Ham?

The Irons have been linked with trying to sign Jesse Lingard permanently this summer after his successful loan spell in the second half of the 2020/21 season.

Last week, it was claimed that Manchester United were considering offering Lingard a new deal to stay at Old Trafford, but it has since been reported that the Premier League giants are not "flush with cash" as they prepare to spend a significant amount of money on Jadon Sancho, which could lead to them having a re-think about keeping Lingard.

It has been noted that West Ham may struggle to meet United's £25m valuation of the player, but if they can get Anderson off their books - who earns £85,000-per-week, making him the side's third-highest earner - this could help them push forwards with a move for Lingard later in the transfer window.

