Wimbledon 2021: Emma Raducanu retires as ‘shocked’ Ajla Tomljanovic advances to quarter-finals

British teenager Emma Raducanu is out of Wimbledon after retiring from her fourth-round match against Ajla Tomljanović for medical reasons.

The 18-year-old had been the talk of the tournament in the build-up to tonight’s blockbuster tie on Court One, but couldn’t repeat her heroics from the opening three rounds.

Trailing by a set and a break in the second set, the Brit called for her trainer and appeared to be suffering from breathing difficulties.

After being taken off the court to receive further treatment, the crowd were informed that Raducanu was unable to continue.

The result means Tomljanović progresses to her first major quarter-final, though the Australian was still visibly shaken by the news of her opponent’s withdrawal.

Speaking on court following the match, the 28-year-old said: "I am actually shocked because Emma must be hurt if she came to the decision to retire.

"I am really sorry for her, I wish we could have finished it. I am wishing her all the best.

"I thought I found my groove although Emma was hurt and not at her best, which kind of explains it.

"It didn't really sink in [that] I'm in the quarters because of the circumstances. I am thrilled to play Ash [Barty], and to have two Aussies in the quarter-finals is great for everyone back home."

It’s an unfortunate end for the rising British star, who had once again impressed prior to her retirement, despite losing the first set.

Though there were several unforced errors, the teenager still managed to manufacture chances and had a break point on the Aussies’ serve at 4-4 in the opening set.

It wasn’t to be, however, and once the world number 78 recovered, it was one-way traffic from there.

The win means an all Australian last-eight encounter, as Tomljanović takes on world number one Ashleigh Barty tomorrow.

For Raducanu, it will no doubt be a difficult game to process. But having gained over 100 places in the world rankings and won countless fans around the country, she will forever look back at this tournament as the one where her professional career kick-started.

