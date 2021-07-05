Championship quiz: What year were these famous second-tier signings made?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With preparations well underway for the upcoming campaign, it will be intriguing to see who will emerge as legitimate contenders for promotion in the Championship later this year.

The success of each of club at this level will depend largely on whether they are able to get their transfer recruitment spot on during the coming months.

Over the years, there have been some spectacular signings at this level which have had a direct impact on the fortunes of sides such as Queens Park Rangers, Leicester City and Derby County.

The Hoops' decision to sign Adel Taarabt on a permanent deal from Tottenham Hotspur turned out to be a masterstroke as he helped the club achieve promotion to the top-flight in 2011 by providing an astonishing total of 40 direct goal contributions in 44 league appearances.

Meanwhile, Leicester benefitted considerably from the arrival of Riyad Mahrez during their time in the Championship as he eventually went on to play a starring role alongside Jamie Vardy and N'Golo Kante in their incredible 2015/16 campaign which culminated in them winning the Premier League.

Arguably the most famous second-tier signing since the turn of the century, Wayne Rooney's decision to join Derby County created headlines across the globe.

After illustrating some glimpses of magic as a player for the Rams, the former England international is now set to embark on his first full season as a manager at Pride Park.

Here, in our latest Championship-based quiz, we have decided to test out your transfer knowledge by asking you to match up the players with the years that they signed by clubs at this level.

Will you get full marks?

Get involved below!

1 of 15 When did Queens Park Rangers sign Adel Taarabt on a permanent deal? 2010 2012 2013 2008

News Now - Sport News