Harry Kane transfer: Fresh update emerges with one Tottenham Hotspur relationship 'broken'

The relationship between Harry Kane and Daniel Levy is 'pretty much broken', according to The Athletic.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Naturally, genuine talk of a move away from Spurs has subsided of late with Kane leading England's charge at the European Championships this summer. Still, whether or not the Three Lions do win the tournament, the competition concludes on Sunday, meaning that distraction will soon be over.

Usually, when Spurs appoint a new manager, Levy would speak with Kane, although most of the club's players are understood to have been in the dark and, even if the striker wasn't away on international duty, the relationship between the two is said to have been damaged.

What has caused the breakdown?

Back in May, big reports emerged suggesting Kane had asked to leave the club before an interview with Gary Neville was published on Sky Sports' The Overlap in which the 27-year-old revealed he believed it was time to speak to Levy about his future.

While Kane was full of praise for Levy during it, journalist Pete O'Rourke claimed on an episode of Touchline Talk later that month that the public nature of the interviewed had 'annoyed' people at the top of the club.

"I think that interview he's done with Gary Neville hasn't done himself any favours whatsoever," he said from the 2:05 mark onwards.

"It's annoyed quite a lot of the Spurs hierarchy and one person you don't want to annoy is Daniel Levy."

Could Kane really leave Tottenham this summer?

At this stage, it does look unlikely unless something close to world-record bid is made.

The Daily Mail recently claimed Levy had told new manager Nuno Espirito Santo that Kane would stay at the club this summer and that situation could only change if Manchester City firm up their interest with a £150m offer.

In that event, only Paris Saint-Germain superstars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar would be more expensive than Kane.

What has Kane said about Levy?

Speaking during that interview with Neville, Kane did stress the fact that Levy had been fair in his treatment of the player over the course of his career.

“He has been great with me if I am being totally honest," he said (via The Evening Standard).

"He has always awarded me with contracts and has been fair with me.

“So we have always had a good relationship. I am not sure how that conversation will go to be honest. You do not know what the chairman is thinking. He might want to sell me if he thinks he can get £100million for me. I am not going to be worth that in the next two or three years."

