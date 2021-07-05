Liverpool transfer news: Reds in 'pole position' to sign star compared to Lothar Matthaus

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Liverpool are in pole position to sign Lille midfielder Renato Sanches this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Renato Sanches?

Galetti claims that Liverpool lead the way in the race to sign Lille midfielder Sanches this summer, despite interest from Arsenal, Juventus and AC Milan.

The journalist reveals that as it stands no offer has been submitted for the 23-year-old, who reportedly takes home £51k per week at Lille, although the Reds could move for the Portugal star soon.

Sanches' agent Jorge Mendes is reportedly keen to see his client make a move away from France in the transfer window.

What has been said about Sanches?

Former Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac waxed lyrical over the ability of Sanches three years ago and even compared him to Germany legend Lothar Matthaus.

As per Sky Sports in 2018, Kovac said, "Renato has an exceptionally good technique, very good speed and a great body.

"It's true that people fly off him left and right - just like they used to do with Lothar Matthaus. I'm delighted for Renato - I said yesterday that he was excellent in pre-season and it wouldn't be long before he plays."

How did Sanches perform at the Euros this summer?

Sanches made four appearances at the European Championships this summer, and according to WhoScored the 23-year-old was the third best performer for Portugal at the tournament with a rating of 6.89.

The midfielder ranked joint second with Cristiano Ronaldo for successful dribbles in the Portugal squad, having completed two per game at the Euros.

His lung busting runs from the middle of the park made him one of the standout performers for his national side, and after lifting the Ligue 1 title with Lille this term he could be set for a move to one of Europe's major clubs.

Would he be a suitable Gini Wijnaldum replacement?

Gini Wijnaldum completed a move to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer after the expiry of his contract at Liverpool.

Wijnaldum and Sanches are both box-to-box midfielders who can also play as an anchor in midfield or even in the attacking third of the pitch.

The Portugal international is particularly strong in the dribbling department as a ball carrier. According to WhoScored, the 23-year-old made 1.4 successful dribbles per league game this term; in comparison the Dutchman completed just 0.9.

Sanches' versatility and ability on the ball makes him an ideal replacement for the Dutchman and should he arrive at Anfield this summer, he could be a real coup for the Reds.

