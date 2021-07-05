Man United transfer news: Big update on Cristiano Ronaldo's future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has held talks with Juventus over a contract extension at the club, despite Manchester United’s reported interest.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Cristiano Ronaldo?

Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Ronaldo’s agent Mendes has proposed a one year contract extension with Juventus to keep the world class forward at the club until 2023.

The report suggests that the agent of the Portugal icon has indicated that the 36-year-old would like to extend his stay in Turin beyond next season.

Are Man United interested in signing Ronaldo?

Reportedly, yes.

According to reports from Gazzeta dello Sport last month, Man United have submitted a £17m-a-year offer to bring Ronaldo back to Old Trafford this summer.

The report suggested that United’s midfield star Paul Pogba could be included in a swap deal for Ronaldo, sending the Frenchman back to his former club.

However, the Red Devils are only one of several European giants chasing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner as Paris Saint-Germain are also interested.

What has Ronaldo said about himself?

In 2017, Ronaldo claimed that he is the best player in history and suggested that he is the complete footballer.

Speaking to France Football as per Goal, Ronaldo said, “I’m the best player in history, in the good moments and the bad ones.”

“I respect everyone’s preferences, but I’ve never seen anyone better than me. I have always thought that. No footballer can do the things I can. There’s no player more complete than me."

He added, “I play well with both feet, I’m quick, powerful, good with the head, I score goals, I make assists. There are guys who prefer Neymar or Messi. But I tell you: there’s no-one more complete than me.”

Who could United target instead?

Despite Ronaldo’s unquestionable ability, he is 36 years old and would have a hefty financial impact on United’s wage bill. The Red Devils would be better off targeting a younger option with the long-term future of the club in mind.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane would be a more suitable target for the Manchester side as not only is he considerably younger than Ronaldo, he is entering his prime and was the Premier League’s top scorer this season with 23 goals; he also led the way for assists, providing 14 this term.

Fabrizio Romano revealed in May that United checked on Kane’s situation prior to agreeing on Edinson Cavani’s contract extension. However, the journalist said that a deal for Tottenham’s talisman would be tricky this summer.

