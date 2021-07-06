Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Barcelona have been active in the summer transfer window.

The Catalan giants have signed Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Emerson Royal.

Lionel Messi's contract with the club expired at the start of the month but they are hopeful that he will extend his spell.

However, despite the additions to their squad, Barcelona cannot register any of them in their squad.

According to Goal, Barcelona are over the salary cap and therefore cannot register Aguero, Depay, Garcia, Emerson and Messi in their squad.

Barca need to reduce their wage bill by €200,000, despite having already sold Konrad de la Fuente, Jean-Clair Todibo, and Junior Firpo.

Their wage bill is a huge issue but it's not Barcelona's only problem at the moment.

MATHEUS FERNANDES WILL TAKE LEGAL ACTION AGAINST CLUB

Barca have rescinded Matheus Fernandes' contract just one year after signing for the club.

The Brazilian, who cost €10m and played just 17 minutes for Blaugrana, now intends to sue the club for unjust dismissal.

SAMUEL UMTITI & MIRALEM PJANIC WON'T RESCIND CONTRACTS

Barca are looking to sell three more big names to reduce their monthly output: Samuel Umtiti, Philippe Coutinho and Miralem Pjanić.

However, there are no clubs interested in Umtiti and Pjanic.

With a lack of interest in the duo, Barca have been attempting to terminate their contracts. Both have refused.

Barca are also struggling to find buyers for Coutinho, who has an 'astronomical' salary of €14 million per year.

Read More - Summer transfer window: Who will move this summer?

BARCELONA ARE IN INCREDIBLE DEBT

Goal also report that Barca are in €1.173 billion in debt. Included in that is €323m owed in transfers.

So Barcelona are in a real mess at the moment. It's no wonder that they were and still are so keen to participate in a European Super League.

Whether they will be able to solve these problems by the end of the summer remain to be seen.

