Neymar is now only 90 minutes away from becoming a Copa America champion.

Neymar's hunt for Copa America glory

Having missed out on Brazil's 2019 triumph with an ankle injury, the most expensive footballer in history will get his chance to lift the coveted trophy when he lines up for the final on Sunday night.

The Paris Saint-Germain star has been one of the standout players at this summer's tournament and dropped yet another entertaining performance as Brazil won their semi-final against Peru.

Say what you like about Neymar's ranking amongst the world's best players, but there's no denying that he makes for one of the most entertaining footballers when it comes to flicks and tricks.

Raphael Varane is very close to joining Man Utd (Football Terrace)

Brazil 1-0 Peru

As such, it should come as no surprise that Neymar was turning on the style as Brazil overcame their opponents 1-0 at the Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos.

The winning goal came courtesy of Lucas Paquetá who notched his second consecutive knockout round winner by deftly directing the ball past Pedro Gallese with 35 minutes on the clock.

However, make no mistake that Paquetá's finish was created at the feet of Neymar with the former Barcelona wizard providing the type of assist that only he could.

Neymar looked to have taken the ball down a cul de sac when he dribbled into the area on the left flank, attracting no less than three back-tracking Peruvians who looked to block his path to goal.

Neymar's stunning assist vs Peru

But what most players see as impenetrable wall, Neymar sees as just another challenge.

The 29-year-old swiftly put the ball under his spell, calculated his route to goal and proceeded to take the three Peru players out of the game with a filthy nutmeg on Alexander Callens.

The ruthless piece of skill allowed Neymar to gallop into the penalty area, duly playing a left-footed cross and watching as Paquetá fired Brazil into a second consecutive Copa America final.

It really was champagne football, so be sure to check out Neymar's glittering assist down below:

The Neymar skill show

Pretty stunning, I know, but I suspect that you want some more Neymar tekkers on this fine Tuesday morning and rest assured that the Brazilian icon didn't stop with his first-half assist.

Rather, Neymar was turning on the skills so often in Rio de Janeiro that it prompted the official Copa America account to produce a Brazil compilation that was largely dominated by the PSG forward.

Therefore, if you want your fix of rabonas, step-overs and a nutmeg that was arguably more soul-destroying than the assist then be sure to check out the compilation down below:

Brazil vs Argentina final?

Neymar really is in the mood for Copa America glory and only one of Argentina and Colombia can possibly stand in his way with the two South American giants going toe-to-toe on Tuesday night.

According to Reuters, Neymar admitted after the semi-final win over Peru: “I want Argentina, I am cheering them on. I have friends there and in the final Brazil will win.”

If you thought last night's skills were fantastic, then just imagine the fireworks if Neymar and Lionel Messi share the pitch for the final. Brazil vs Argentina really would be something special.

1 of 20 Neymar began his professional career at which club? Corinthians Internacional Santos Flamengo

News Now - Sport News