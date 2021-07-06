Sheffield United transfer rumours: Blades man linked with exit as Championship sides circle

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic will be hoping to guide his side to a great deal of success in the Championship later this year after being handed over the reins at Bramall Lane.

Following a disappointing 2020/21 campaign which culminated in the Blades finishing 20th in the Premier League standings, it will be intriguing to see how they will fare in the second-tier.

Whereas Norwich City and Watford were both able to secure immediate returns to the top-flight last season, the likes of Huddersfield Town and Queens Park Rangers have struggled to cope with the competitiveness of the second-tier after suffering the same fate as United.

Although Jokanovic has yet to put his own stamp on the Blades' squad, it is surely only a matter of time before he drafts in some fresh faces.

Meanwhile, it is not out of the question that the club could be about to wave goodbye to another player this summer after recently cutting ties with several individuals.

According to the Daily Mirror journalist Darren Witcoop, United midfielder Luke Freeman is currently attracting interest from AFC Bournemouth and Stoke City who are both monitoring his current situation.

Since joining the club for a fee believed to be in the region of £5m in 2019, the attacking midfielder has ultimately failed to live up to expectations.

After only featuring on 16 occasions during his debut season with the Blades, Freeman was loaned out to Nottingham Forest for the previous campaign.

Despite making 25 appearances for the club in all competitions, the midfielder only managed to find the back of the net on one occasion.

1 of 15 When did Queens Park Rangers sign Adel Taarabt on a permanent deal? 2010 2012 2013 2008

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Freeman's current deal is set to expire next year, the Blades may find it beneficial to utilise the last real opportunity that they will have to recuperate some of the money that they spent on him.

A shadow of the player who managed to provide 14 direct goal contributions in this division for QPR during the 2018/19 campaign, the 29-year-old recorded an extremely underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.40 for Forest last season.

With there being no guarantee that Freeman will be able to rediscover his best form later this year, Jokanovic ought to consider cutting ties with the midfielder.

By using the money generated from the former Bristol City man's departure to reinvest into his squad, the Blades boss could potentially draft in some classy operators who could help the club make an encouraging start to the season.

Read More: Latest Transfer News - Manchester United step up their pursuit of Ligue 1 starlet

News Now - Sport News