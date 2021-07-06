England have a real chance of winning their first major trophy since 1966 at Euro 2020.

The Three Lions have been almost faultless on their run to the semi-finals of the competition.

They've scored eight times and have not conceded a single goal in their five games.

Gareth Southgate's side face Denmark in the last four on Wednesday evening for a spot in the final.

England have had so many standout performers this summer. But who has been their best player at Euro 2020?

We've used stats provided by WhoScored.com to rank England's squad from worst to best based on their performances this summer.

Five players in England's squad have not played a single minute and have been omitted from the rankings: Sam Johnstone, Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Conor Coady and Ben Chilwell.

21. Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 6.03

20. Marcus Rashford - 6.19

19. Jude Bellingham - 6.24

18. Phil Foden - 6.35

17. Bukayo Saka - 6.48

16. Jordan Henderson - 6.56

15. Kieran Trippier - 6.73

14. Kyle Walker - 6.76

13. Tyrone Mings - 6.78

12. Jadon Sancho - 6.78

11. Declan Rice - 6.78

10. Jack Grealish - 6.88

9. Kalvin Phillips - 6.91

8. Jordan Pickford - 7.00

7. John Stones - 7.23

6. Raheem Sterling - 7.23

5. Harry Kane - 7.23

4. Reece James - 7.41

3. Luke Shaw - 7.49

2. Mason Mount - 7.49

1. Harry Maguire - 7.62

Maguire has been statistically England's best player this summer.

The Man United defender missed England's first two games but has been imperious since returning to the team against Czech Republic.

Mount has been The Three Lions' second best player despite not recording a goal contribution in his three games, with Shaw in third.

Kane has jumped to fifth after scoring three times in England's last two games, just ahead of Player of the Tournament candidate, Sterling.

Pickford is ranked eighth after keeping five clean sheets, making the top 10 alongside Grealish, Phillips and Stones.

James is comfortably England's highest rated right-back.

The Chelsea man is ranked fourth, although he has only featured in one game, while Walker and Trippier aren't in the top 10.

