Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

xA busy night on the Raw side of things, as Kofi Kingston and Riddle picked up huge wins as they head towards WWE Money in the Bank later this month.

Kofi Kingston hit MVP with Trouble in Paradise for a second straight week, this time in a huge tag team victory for The New Day. Ricochet and John Morrison took each other to the limit once again, and Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair continued their psychological warfare on the road to WWE Money in the Bank.

“Miz TV’s” Money in the Bank guests brought mayhem

The Miz and his good friend John Morrison hosted Drew McIntyre, Riddle and Ricochet ahead of their Money in the Bank Ladder Match encounter.

The entrance of AJ Styles & Omos brought further chaos, as the colossus toppled The Original Bro from the top of the ladder.

John Morrison def. Ricochet by count-out

Ricochet and “Johnny Drip Drip” ran back their high-risk clash from last week with a new array of acrobatics and antics courtesy of The Miz’s ringside presence.

After thwarting the high-flyer’s attack and sending him flying into the barricade, Morrison benefited from a great assist from the wheelchair-bound Miz to ensure a count-out victory.

Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Eva Marie & Doudrop def. Nikki A.S.H., Alexa Bliss, Asuka & Naomi

With the wounds still fresh from WWE Money in the Bank qualifying heartbreak, Eva Marie, Doudrop, Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax formed an unlikely alliance against Asuka, Naomi, Nikki A.S.H. and Alexa Bliss.

The “Almost Superhero” once again fought valiantly, but a Samoan Drop from The Irresistible Force sealed the win and allowed Eva Marie to gloat in the beauty of The Eva-lution.

Mustafa Ali def. Mansoor

Mustafa Ali’s lessons for his new protégé Mansoor headed into the ring as the two combatants went toe-to-toe. Mansoor slightly hesitated when his opponent’s leg got stuck in the ropes, allowing Ali to swoop in for the roll-up.

Drew McIntyre def. Jinder Mahal by disqualification

Jinder Mahal has set his sights on taking down his former friend Drew McIntyre and showed that he intends to do it by any means necessary.

After overcoming a vicious slam into the announce table, The Scottish Warrior was ready to deliver a Claymore to Mahal until Veer & Shanky intervened on his behalf to finish the match by disqualification.

McIntyre left with the win, but Mahal and his two towering associates left with a message delivered.

Lucha House Party def. MACE & T-BAR

MACE & T-BAR are on a mission to crush Raw’s tag team division and were putting on a display of the destruction they can bring in a showdown with Lucha House Party.

After some crushing blows from the massive duo, Lince Dorado came crashing in from the sky with a hurricanrana to T-BAR that pulled off the stunning win.

Riddle def. AJ Styles

A noticeably injured Riddle refused to turn down an opportunity to prove himself against AJ Styles even after Omos’ earlier ladder push.

The Original Bro turned to some “Karate Kid” inspiration to try and overcome his hobbled ankle, but unrelenting punishment from The Phenomenal One appeared ready to seal Riddle’s fate.

A timely appearance from The Viking Raiders distracted the Raw Tag Team Champions and allowed Riddle to shock his opponent with a roll-up win.

Jaxson Ryker & R-Truth def. Cedric Alexander & Elias

The tag team match between Jaxson Ryker & R-Truth and Cedric Alexander & Elias was derailed by 24/7 Champion Akira Tozawa’s run to the ring that stole Truth’s attention. Ryker valiantly battled to overcome the odds and took full advantage of the first opening.

Still feeling the effects of last week’s Strap Match clash, Elias chose to walk away from his partner and left Ryker to crush his way to a victory.

Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods def. Bobby Lashley & MVP

MVP & Bobby Lashley got what they wanted with a tag team match, but as many of The New Day’s challengers have found out over the years: Be careful what you wish for. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods took to the sky early to go on the offensive.

After the former WWE Champion took out The All Mighty, Kingston reversed an attack to hit a Trouble in Paradise on MVP for the win.

You can watch every single episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in UK on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News