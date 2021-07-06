Australian Grand Prix: Albert Park F1 race cancelled for second straight year

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled for another season, Formula 1 confirmed on Tuesday morning.

The sport's return to Albert Park had already been postponed once this year from its usual March slot back to November and it has now been decided that the paddock will not head to Melbourne altogether this year, with the country's tight restrictions not yet making it feasible for the event to go ahead.

It is, of course, the second time we've seen the Australian Grand Prix cancelled in as many years, with the opening race of the 2020 season due to be held at the track before it was called off with the teams already in situ, after a McLaren team member tested positive for coronavirus.

That, of course, was effectively a prelude for what was to come as several early-season races fell foul of the pandemic, though we have managed to return to an air of normality in terms of scheduling for 2021.

Australia, though, won't be holding a race until 2022 at the earliest now and it's a shame, particularly with them reprofiling parts of the circuit to try and increase opportunities for overtakes for later this year.

A return to Melbourne will be achieved one day in the future, though, and we'll all be looking forward to that very moment.

