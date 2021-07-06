Leicester transfer news: Club won't make exit easy; Rodgers loves 'everything' about star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leicester City are unlikely to let Marc Albrighton go easily, according to The Sun's Alan Nixon.

What's the latest Leicester City transfer news?

The Sun recently claimed that Premier League rivals Burnley were keen on a move for the 31-year-old as he enters the final 12 months on his deal at the King Power Stadium.

Sean Dyche is believed to think he can tempt the former Aston Villa man over to Turf Moor given his contractual status after having missed out on Ashley Young.

However, Nixon followed up his original report with a tweet in answer to a supporter's question, revealing that Leicester wanted to keep the player, although did admit Albrighton's contract situation must be sorted soon.

How often did Albrighton play for Leicester last season?

Although he did make 31 Premier League appearances during the 2020/21 campaign, Albrighton was restricted to just 17 starts and only played the full 90 minutes on nine occasions.

Competition for places has got even fiercer following the arrival of Patson Daka, given the Foxes' new signing is also capable of playing out wide, even if it is not his most natural position.

Why would Leicester want to keep Albrighton?

Despite his lack of regular game time, this is still a player with a lot to give.

Indeed, only Jamie Vardy registered more Premier League assists than Albrighton last season and, according to WhoScored data, his average of 1.2 key passes per game was the third-highest in the squad, behind James Maddison and Youri Tielemans.

Futhermore, Leicester aren't generally a team who dribble often. In fact, just six players average over a dribble per game and, of that half-dozen, Albrighton ranks fourth (1.2). With those underlying numbers in mind, it's clear that he still offers something different, as well as having the experience of winning both the Premier League and the FA Cup with the club.

What has Brendan Rodgers said about Albrighton?

Speaking towards the end of last season, Brendan Rodgers talked up how much he valued having Albrighton in the squad.

“I love everything about Marc,” he said (via The Leicester Mercury).

“He’s so honest in the game.

“He prepares himself immaculately. He’s in bright and early, getting prepared for his training.

“What you see in the game, that’s how he trains, it’s incredible, he’s got great focus. He’s a great role model for our younger players in how to prepare yourself for the elite level."

