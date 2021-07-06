Call of Duty Slipstream: Leaked Alpha Details And Download Size Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Slipstream Alpha details looked to have been leaked on Twitter and we have all the information you need to know about them.

It was only last week that leaks around Call of Duty 2021, which many thought was going to be called Call of Duty Vanguard, revealed that the game is most likely to be called Slipstream.

Since this latest reveal, the excitement has built among the gaming community as it didn’t just reveal the name but also a logo.

Here is all you need to know around the possible release of the Alpha version of the game.

What is an Alpha version of a game?

The Alpha version comes out before the beta and is the first working version for internal use (testing) only. Therefore, the fact that details are leaked around a possible Alpha version of Slipstream suggests that Call of Duty is close to a beta and the full game being released.

Slipstream Alpha details leaked

For now it looks like we know the download size of the Alpha and the update name; however, these are quite telling signs as the download size of the full game will not be much different.

Playstation Game Size revealed this information recently on Twitter and tweeted that Update 01.001.000 has been released and that the download size is currently 35.334 GB.

We say currently as this could change depending on how good the Alpha works and if the developers come up with any new ideas.

With all this recent information leaked, we are bound to find out some more information soon and hopefully a beta will be coming out over the next few months.

