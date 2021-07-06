Tyson Fury has said that he will take on Francis Ngannou after taking on Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua.

The Gypsy King has often voiced his interest in competing in MMA and has trained with Nick Diaz who is keen to make a return to the octagon.

Fury has said that he would like to face Ngannou wearing four-ounce gloves after fighting Wilder and Joshua.

As quoted by talkSPORT, Fury said: “Nick is training hard and he is making his comeback. He did tell me that Ngannou can’t do any wrestling anyway, so we are just looking for a stand-up bang out.

"Me and Ngannou in the small gloves, let’s make it happen. As soon as I am done with Wilder and Joshua, I will fight Ngannou in an octagon, in the four ounce gloves and just punching.”

Fury has his trilogy bout against Wilder later this month at the T-Mobile Arena for the WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles. The Bronze Bomber was eager for a rematch shortly after their second meeting which saw Fury winning via a seventh-round knockout.

The trilogy fight kept getting postponed and eventually Fury backed out, trying to set up a fight against Joshua.

The two were scheduled to face off in Saudi Arabia this August before an arbitration judge ruled that the 32-year-old would have to take on Wilder.

It will be interesting to see whether the Bronze Bomber avenges his defeat or Fury will maintain his unbeaten run.

The Gypsy King is yet to fight Joshua but after his bout against Wilder, there is a good chance of the two locking horns.

A fight between Fury and Ngannou would certainly be something to watch. The latter is currently the UFC heavyweight champion following his victory over Stipe Miocic a few months back.

Ngannou also holds the record for the hardest punch ever recorded, at 129161 units.

Given that the kind of fight Fury wants won't exactly be an archetypal MMA one, it will be interesting to see if it takes place.

If it does, it will be something the fans will be extremely anxious to witness.

