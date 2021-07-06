Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After 11 months away from the ring, Tegan Nox made her long-awaited return to active competition at the Yuengling Center prior to Monday Night Raw going on the air last night.

PWInsider reports that Tegan Nox worked a match with fellow NXT star Toni Storm before to the show last night. This was Nox's first time in the ring since tearing his ACL back in September of last year.

Nox's last match actually came on Friday Night SmackDown in August 2020. The Welshwoman was one of the female stars selected to take part in a battle royal that featured members of the Raw, SmackDown and NXT roster.

For what it's worth, PWInsider notes that the charging battery vignettes which have been airing on NXT TV over the last couple of weeks are believed to be leading towards Nox's return to the Black and Gold brand.

Tegan Nox and Toni Storm weren't the only members of the WWE NXT roster to wrestle before last night's episode of Monday Night Raw.

PWInsider is reporting that NXT Champion Karrion Kross once again worked the Main Event taping prior to Raw last night. The report notes that Kross wrestled former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak for the show.

Karrion Kross had a tryout match for WWE officials prior to an episode of SmackDown last month. He then worked with Shelton Benjamin on Main Event the following week. Reports have indicated that WWE is considering calling Karrion Kross up to the main roster later this summer.

Karrion Kross isn't the only NXT star to have had tryout matches for WWE officials recently, with Scarlett Bordeaux, Shotzi Blackheart and North American Champion Bronson Reed also reportedly being earmarked for call-ups this year.

As of right now, it's unclear whether or not Tegan Nox's match with Toni Storm prior to Raw last night was a main roster tryout match, or if it was just a case of WWE wanting her to get some practice in ahead of her imminent return from such a lengthy injury.

