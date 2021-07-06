Formula 1: Ralf Schumacher slams ‘senseless’ Kimi Raikkonen after Sebastian Vettel crash at Austrian GP

Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher has labelled Kimi Raikkonen as 'senseless' following on from the Finn's crash with Sebastian Vettel at the end of the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The veteran Alfa Romeo driver had again shown decent race-pace on Sunday afternoon and, though the car was not quite quick enough for points, a fine enough finish just outside of the top ten looked to be on the way for the Finn.

However, coming out of turn four, Aston Martin driver Vettel was intent on gaining one last spot on the final lap and, with better drive, began to overtake heading towards turn five.

The two former Ferrari teammates wouldn't take the corner as it was intended, though, with Raikkonen tapping the rear-left of the German's car, sending both off on a dramatic trip through the grass and gravel.

Post-race, Raikkonen was handed a 20-second penalty - though that really had little impact on the overall result - with both drivers shy of the points even if there'd been no coming together.

Former Williams driver Ralf Schumacher was far from impressed with the 2007 World Champion, however, with him having this to say:

“That was totally senseless from Kimi,” he said via Sky Germany.

“He just drove straight into his car. What he did was embarrassing.”

No holds barred from Ralf, there, with the main thing being that neither driver was hurt and, of course, neither missed out on points because of it.

News Now - Sport News