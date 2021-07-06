Just when you think you've heard it all, multi-time WWE Champion John Cena said that world-famous rapper Cardi B would make "a hell of a WWE Superstar".

Speaking to Vice, Cena said that he admires how Cardi B (real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) is "authentically herself", citing the fact that "she's so identifiable as Cardi B" as one of the reasons his fellow Fast & Furious 9 star would make a great WWE Superstar:

“Cardi B would be a hell of a WWE superstar too. What I admire most about her is she is authentically herself – through good, bad and indifferent – and I think that’s an admirable quality. To have enough confidence and love in yourself to be yourself in any given situation, I think that’s very impressive.

“She’s so identifiable as Cardi B, it would be tough for her to be anyone else. It’s not like Cardi B goes to record a track and then she’s a different person outside the studio – she’s always Cardi B. Cardi, Ludacris and Tyrese could all have their own entrance music!”

Cardi B certainly won't be stepping into the ring anytime soon, as the rapper announced earlier this month that she is expecting her second child with Offset. The pair welcomed their first child, a daughter named Kulture, in 2018.

It was actually rumoured earlier this year that WWE was looking to bring in Cardi B as the special guest host of SummerSlam in August. However, nothing has been officially announced regarding that as of yet.

With Money in the Bank set to take next weekend, WWE will be looking to get things into place for next month's SummerSlam as we speak, so stay tuned to GiveMeSport.com to see how Cardi B potentially factors into the plans that the company may have for the huge pay-per-view event.

