Black Ops Cold War: Leaks Reveal More Old Maps Will Be Returning To The Franchise

A reliable leaker has revealed that more former maps of the Call of Duty franchise will be returning to Black Ops Cold War.

The latest game in the Black Ops saga has been a huge success, and gaming fans are loving the maps that multiplayer has to offer.

The game has already seen some old maps return, like fan favourite Nuketown, so it is not surprising to hear more maps look to be returning.

Cold War also controls popular battle royale game Warzone, and fans are excited as a huge mid season update looks to be coming to the game.

Leaks Reveal What Maps Will Be Coming To Black Ops Cold War

Reliable Leaker Tom Henderson has already revealed lots of information around Call of Duty, as well as upcoming games Battlefield 2042 and GTA 6.

Due to this, you do not need to take his information with a pinch of salt as he is typically right and this makes this new information around Black Ops Cold War very exciting.

New maps coming to the game is always an exciting time for everyone, and sometimes old maps returning brings more excitement than brand new ones.

Henderson posted on Twitter the latest news as he told gaming fans that Slums, Yemen and Plaza are the latest maps rumoured to be coming to Black Ops Cold War as remasters.

He also revealed a very interesting stat in the same tweet. Henderson said: “If we get two more remastered maps from Black Ops 2 (which we are), that's 50% of Black Ops 2 launched maps remastered.”

It is crazy to see how many maps are looking to be remastered, but this shows that fans love to reminisce and play their old, favourite maps.

This isn’t a bad thing, and clearly Call of Duty are noticing the demand for it and are therefore remastering maps a lot more.

Hopefully they balance this well though, as fans don’t want all the maps to be remastered and fresh content gives games a lift they need to keep fans engaged.

