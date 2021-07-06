Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England fans across the nation are gearing up for their side's Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark on Wednesday night.

Records were smashed on Saturday night as a whopping 20.9 million viewers tuned into BBC One to watch the Three Lions demolish Ukraine 4-0 in their quarter-final clash. In addition, the game was streamed 5.2 million times across BBC iPlayer and the BBC website.

With England now just one win away from a first-ever European Championships final appearance, those massive numbers are likely to be bettered tomorrow evening for the crunch clash with the Danes.

However, ticketless supporters adamant about catching the action live at Wembley in person will need to have very deep pockets at this point to grab themselves a seat at the game. Ever since Gareth Southgate's men booked their place in the last four at the weekend, ticket prices for the match on the secondary market have gone through the roof.

Current COVID-19 restrictions mean that only 75% of the national stadium will be open for the fixture, allowing 60,000 spectators to make their way through the turnstiles. Of course, demand far outstrips that figure.

Any remaining tickets for the semi-final were snapped up in a flash by members of the FA's official England supporters group on Monday night - leaving many desperate fans with scalpers as their only option to gain entry into the ground.

Per a report from dailymail.co.uk, ticket resellers have wasted little time on cashing in on the recent groundswell of national pride, with a single ticket likely to cost at least £1,000 - and fans wanting to attend in a group can expect to be gouged even further. A block of four seats for the game was listed last night at an eye-watering £5,000.

If you fancy catching the match in the hospitality boxes at Wembley, then scalpers can accommodate that too. The price of an individual hospitality package, though, has been inflated to almost £6.500! It's crazy money - and the practice is wrong - but it is likely that all of these tickets will find a buyer before tomorrow's 8pm kick-off.

Of course, ticket resale is officially banned under UEFA rules - and European football's governing body has warned fans that there will be no protection available to them should they be ripped off by unscrupulous touts.

In a similar vein, consumer groups have urged supporters to think carefully before entering into any online transactions with a reseller.

For all these words of caution, though, it is inevitable that thousands of England fans will take their chances in order to be as close to the action as possible. We all want to believe that it is finally coming home. For some, the lure of witnessing England's march to glory will prove greater than money.

