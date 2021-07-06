Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: MMA Star Shows Off Incredible Physique In Latest Training Footage

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley is just over a month away and the MMA star has posted a video which shows his amazing physique during his training camp.

The five-time UFC champion would not have been so successful if he wasn’t massively dedicated to his sport and training. Now that he is entering the boxing world, it looks like he is even more determined to win against Paul.

The two have built up quite a lot of hate for each other, and have turned to social media many times to exchange words ahead of their bout.

So many details around the event have been revealed and this is making it one of the most highly-anticipated boxing events of 2021.

Woodley shows off his incredible physique on Instagram

We have seen a lot of training footage of the two in the build up to this fight, and Woodley recently revealed that he is being trained by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

The footage emerged following it being posted on MundoBoxingOfficial's Instagram story, and simply showed him doing some light jogging.

However, it revealed that he is definitely putting in a lot of serious training and clearly doesn’t want to lose to YouTuber Paul.

His physique looks great, and if he continues training this much, he is definitely going to be in the best shape for the big fight.

Woodley looks a lot stronger and it is good to see that he is taking this fight seriously, as it feels like a few of Paul’s other opponents have not in the past.

Paul is 3-0 in the professional boxing world, so despite his YouTube past, he is definitely not someone to take lightly, and with a lot on the line, this bout looks to be a great spectacle.

